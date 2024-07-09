Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: Differdange should avoid defeat

Best bets

Differdange or draw double chance

4pm Wednesday

4pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Petrocub or draw double chance

7pm Wednesday

1pt 7-5 BoyleSports

Champions League first qualifying round predictions

Klaksvik made history last season when they became the first Faroese team to reach the Champions League third qualifying round.

KI are back for more this season but they have landed a tricky draw against Luxembourg champions Differdange in the first qualifying round.

Differdange make the long trip to the North Atlantic archipelago in high spirits having won the Luxembourg National Division in fine style, losing only two of 30 games.

They will be hoping to make an impression in European football and will want to follow in the footsteps of domestic rivals Dudelange, who reached the group stage of Europa League in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The general standard of football in Luxembourg has been on the rise in recent years and Differdange are entitled to feel confident against Klaksvik, who may struggle to repeat last season's heroics.

Klaksvik enjoyed a memorable qualifying campaign last term, advancing past Ferencvaros and Hacken before going on to register four points in the Europa Conference League group phase.

However, their standards seem to have slipped and they are currently third in the Faroese top flight having lost four of 16 league matches.

Klaksvik have relished playing the role of the underdog but they are the favourites to win Wednesday's home leg against Differdange and may struggle to deliver.

Petrocub Hincesti are Moldova's Champions League representatives after claiming the national title for the first time in their history, and they can make a strong start by avoiding defeat away to Kazakh champions Ordabasy.

The markets heavily favour Ordabasy but that may underestimate Moldovan champions Petrocub, who have made great strides and ended the eight-year domestic domination of Sheriff Tiraspol last term.

Petrocub finished six points clear of Sheriff, who were involved in last season's Europa League group stage.

Andrei Martin's side will be hoping to emulate Sheriff by going on a decent European run and they can get things started by achieving a positive result in Kazakhstan.

Northern Irish champions Larne are the only British or Irish side in action on Wednesday but are 21-4 to beat Latvian title winners RFS, who are 1-2 to eke out a first-leg advantage in Riga.

