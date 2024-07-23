Wednesday's Champions League and Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet & how to watch

Northern Irish teams have had a terrible time of it in European action this summer and Cliftonville could be the latest side to taste defeat.

All five of the other teams from the NIFL Premiership to qualify for continental action have already lost European ties in these early rounds of qualifying.

Jim Magilton’s side face Auda in the first leg of the second round of Conference League qualifying and have a tough task on their hands.

The Reds have lost eight of their last ten European games and face a Latvian side who will be match-fit as they are bang in the middle of their domestic campaign.

The visitors finished third last season, won the Latvian Cup the term before, and they beat B36 Torshavn home and away in the previous qualifying round.

While it’s unwise to read too much into pre-season friendlies, Cliftonville have lost to The New Saints, Caernarfon Town and Larne in the last month and may fall to another defeat here.

In the night’s Champions League offering, PAOK should be able to record a high-scoring win over Bosnian side Borac Banja Luka.

The visitors have lost seven of their last eight European away matches and have never progressed beyond this stage of qualifying.

By contrast PAOK won ten of their 16 games in the Conference League last term, reaching the quarter-finals before losing out to Brugge.

Six of their last 11 European games have gone over 3.5 goals and this game could follow a similar pattern.

