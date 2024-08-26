Tuesday's Champions League playoffs predictions and free football tips

Best bets

Salzburg to win both halves vs Dynamo Kyiv

TNT Sports 2, 8pm

1pt 16-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sparta Prague to beat Malmo

TNT Sports 1, 8pm

1pt 10-11 Coral

Tuesday Champions League playoffs predictions

Pep Lijnders has made a terrific start to life as manager of Salzburg and Jurgen Klopp's former assistant at Liverpool can guide the Austrian club through to the Champions League league phase on Tuesday.

Salzburg are in pole position to qualify after triumphing 2-0 over playoff rivals Dynamo Kyiv in Lublin, Poland in last week's first leg, and they could finish the job in style on home turf.

Lijnders' Salzburg reign has started with six wins in seven matches and they have already progressed past capable opposition in the shape of Eredivisie side FC Twente in the previous round of Champions League qualifying.

Salzburg were not in league action over the weekend, so they should be well rested for Tuesday's second meeting with Kyiv, and they can be expected to start brightly as they look to put the tie beyond doubt.

The Red Bulls scored after 29 minutes last week and if they can get on top early, the Austrian hosts could pull away, making a bet on Salzburg to win both halves an enticing proposition.

Sparta Prague also have a 2-0 lead to defend in their playoff tie with Malmo and they too look worth a bet to confirm the form of the pair's first-leg meeting.

Sparta reached the last 16 of the Europa League last season and have won five of their first six games in the Czech top flight this term.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.