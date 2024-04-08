Real Madrid vs Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Bernabeu showdown

Paddy Power are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Real Madrid vs Manchester City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City

You can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 9, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Real Madrid draw no bet

1pt 11-10 Betfair, BoyleSports



Real Madrid vs Manchester City odds

Manchester City 29-20

Real Madrid 19-10

Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Real Madrid vs Manchester City team news

Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior is back after missing the club's last league game through suspension, while Eder Militao has returned after a knee injury. Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are still out and Dani Ceballos is a doubt.

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol is a doubt after picking up a knock against Crystal Palace, while Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker are ruled out.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City predictions

Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals of last season's Champions League but they could have a much tougher time when the sides reconvene in a blockbuster quarter-final tie, starting at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side defeated Los Blancos 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium en route to the title last campaign, although the home leg in Madrid finished 1-1.

This time Carlo Ancelotti's men look well poised to go one better on their own patch.

Since defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January, Real Madrid have strung together a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions and they are sitting pretty at the La Liga summit.

That is more than can be said for City, who have work to do in the Premier League title race with Liverpool and Arsenal both ahead of them with seven games to go.

Although still impressive, City have not looked as devastating as when they secured the treble last campaign and there are vulnerabilities which Real Madrid can exploit, especially at the back.

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are both expected to miss out again for the visitors, who have conceded in eight of their last 12 games.

City are likely to adopt a conservative approach in the first leg with the hope of winning the tie at the Etihad Stadium but they could struggle to keep tabs on a Real Madrid side who are in electrifying form.

England ace Jude Bellingham has already bagged four goals in the Champions League this season, Rodrygo is fresh from a brace against Athletic Bilbao and Vinicius Junior has been exceptional all season.

The Bernabeu is a fortress once again. Carlo Ancelotti's men have not lost in 26 matches on home soil in a streak stretching back to April 2023, which was before these sides met in the Champions League last season.

City have won all eight of their contests in the Champions League but it may be wise not to draw many conclusions from that streak as their opponents were Leipzig, Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade and Copenhagen.

The English champions failed to win either of their Premier League headline fixtures with Liverpool or Arsenal last month, demonstrating a lack of ruthlessness in both contests.

The gap between these sides has narrowed since last season and Real Madrid are worth backing to edge it with the insurance of a draw-no-bet wager, whereby stakes are returned if it finishes with the scores level.

Key stat

Real Madrid have progressed from each of their last 11 Champions League quarter-final ties, last exiting at this stage of the competition in the 2003-04 season.

Probable teams

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Subs: Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Vazquez, Diaz, F Garcia.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho.

Inside info

Real Madrid

Star man Jude Bellingham

Top scorer Jude Bellingham

Penalty taker Jude Bellingham

Card magnet Antonio Rudiger

Assist ace Jude Bellingham

Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Real Madrid vs Manchester City b et builder predictions

Real Madrid or draw double chance

Real Madrid are unbeaten in 26 games at the Santiago Bernabeu and have looked in excellent form of late, so back them to avoid defeat against Manchester City.

Rodri to be carded

Rodri could be in for a testing night up against Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield and could go into the book, having been shown eight yellow cards in the Premier League this term.

Jude Bellingham to score at any time

Real Madrid's top scorer in all competitions, Jude Bellingham is a major threat for Los Blancos and he can add to his tally of four Champions League goals this season.

Price guide: 12-1

