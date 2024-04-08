Real Madrid vs Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Bernabeu showdown
Free Champions League tips, best bets and predictions for Real Madrid vs Manchester City.
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City
You can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday, April 9, live on TNT Sports 2
Match prediction & best bet
Real Madrid draw no bet
1pt 11-10
Real Madrid vs Manchester City odds
Manchester City 29-20
Real Madrid 19-10
Draw 5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Real Madrid vs Manchester City team news
Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior is back after missing the club's last league game through suspension, while Eder Militao has returned after a knee injury. Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are still out and Dani Ceballos is a doubt.
Manchester City
Josko Gvardiol is a doubt after picking up a knock against Crystal Palace, while Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker are ruled out.
Real Madrid vs Manchester City predictions
Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the semi-finals of last season's Champions League but they could have a much tougher time when the sides reconvene in a blockbuster quarter-final tie, starting at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.
Pep Guardiola's side defeated Los Blancos 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium en route to the title last campaign, although the home leg in Madrid finished 1-1.
This time Carlo Ancelotti's men look well poised to go one better on their own patch.
Since defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in January, Real Madrid have strung together a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions and they are sitting pretty at the La Liga summit.
That is more than can be said for City, who have work to do in the Premier League title race with Liverpool and Arsenal both ahead of them with seven games to go.
Although still impressive, City have not looked as devastating as when they secured the treble last campaign and there are vulnerabilities which Real Madrid can exploit, especially at the back.
Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake are both expected to miss out again for the visitors, who have conceded in eight of their last 12 games.
City are likely to adopt a conservative approach in the first leg with the hope of winning the tie at the Etihad Stadium but they could struggle to keep tabs on a Real Madrid side who are in electrifying form.
England ace Jude Bellingham has already bagged four goals in the Champions League this season, Rodrygo is fresh from a brace against Athletic Bilbao and Vinicius Junior has been exceptional all season.
The Bernabeu is a fortress once again. Carlo Ancelotti's men have not lost in 26 matches on home soil in a streak stretching back to April 2023, which was before these sides met in the Champions League last season.
City have won all eight of their contests in the Champions League but it may be wise not to draw many conclusions from that streak as their opponents were Leipzig, Young Boys, Red Star Belgrade and Copenhagen.
The English champions failed to win either of their Premier League headline fixtures with Liverpool or Arsenal last month, demonstrating a lack of ruthlessness in both contests.
The gap between these sides has narrowed since last season and Real Madrid are worth backing to edge it with the insurance of a draw-no-bet wager, whereby stakes are returned if it finishes with the scores level.
Key stat
Real Madrid have progressed from each of their last 11 Champions League quarter-final ties, last exiting at this stage of the competition in the 2003-04 season.
Probable teams
Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.
Subs: Militao, Modric, Camavinga, Joselu, Vazquez, Diaz, F Garcia.
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Lewis, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden.
Subs: Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho.
Inside info
Real Madrid
Star man Jude Bellingham
Top scorer Jude Bellingham
Penalty taker Jude Bellingham
Card magnet Antonio Rudiger
Assist ace Jude Bellingham
Set-piece aerial threat Antonio Rudiger
Manchester City
Star man Kevin De Bruyne
Top scorer Erling Haaland
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Real Madrid vs Manchester City bet builder predictions
Real Madrid or draw double chance
Real Madrid are unbeaten in 26 games at the Santiago Bernabeu and have looked in excellent form of late, so back them to avoid defeat against Manchester City.
Rodri to be carded
Rodri could be in for a testing night up against Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde in midfield and could go into the book, having been shown eight yellow cards in the Premier League this term.
Jude Bellingham to score at any time
Real Madrid's top scorer in all competitions, Jude Bellingham is a major threat for Los Blancos and he can add to his tally of four Champions League goals this season.
Price guide: 12-1
Published on 8 April 2024inChampions League
Last updated 13:28, 8 April 2024
