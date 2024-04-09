PSG vs Barcelona prediction, betting tips and odds: Quarter-final rivals could be hard to split

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on PSG vs Barcelona. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch PSG vs Barcelona

You can watch PSG vs Barcelona in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, April 10, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Draw

1pt 14-5 bet365, Betfair, Hills

PSG vs Barcelona odds

PSG 19-20

Barcelona 11-4

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

PSG vs Barcelona team news

PSG

Achraf Hakimi is suspended and Nordi Mukiele is a doubt. Defenders Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are injured.

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen and Pedri are back in training and could be involved. Gavi and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined.

PSG vs Barcelona predictions

Nothing says romance like a springtime trip to Paris but there will be no love lost between Champions League quarter-final adversaries Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

Barca famously overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to beat PSG 6-5 on aggregate in the 2016-17 round of 16 but four years later Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick fired the Parisians to a 4-1 last-16 victory at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi's shock move to PSG in the summer of 2021 stoked the rivalry between the clubs and former Barca player and manager Luis Enrique is in his first season in charge of the French champions.

The stakes are high for two clubs with underwhelming recent records in the Champions League, especially as the winners of this tie will fancy their chances of beating Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the last four.

Reaching the final would be an appropriate farewell for Barca coach Xavi, who announced in January that he is leaving the club at the end of the season.

But PSG are also preparing for the end of an era. Record goalscorer Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer and he would love to sign off by leading the Parisian powerhouses to a maiden Champions League triumph.

Mbappe and his teammates are warm favourites to take a first-leg lead to Catalonia but the draw, a winning bet in PSG's last two group games against Newcastle and Dortmund, stands out as the best option in the match betting.

PSG are missing suspended right-back Achraf Hakimi, an influential figure in defence and attack, and they have had a busy schedule of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France fixtures since completing their 4-1 aggregate win over Real Sociedad in the last 16.

The hosts have played six times since the second leg in San Sebastian while Barca have been lightly raced after their 3-1 home win over Napoli, when they seized control of the tie with two goals in the first 17 minutes.

Xavi's men have played only twice in the last four weeks, storming Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano fortress with a 3-0 league win before beating Las Palmas 1-0 at home.

They drew 1-1 in the last-16 first leg in Naples and have kept five clean sheets in a row in La Liga, shutting out top-five rivals Atletico and Athletic Bilbao on the road.

Barca's midfield injury crisis is easing with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri back in training and PSG, who have drawn four of their last five home matches in Ligue 1, may be frustrated by their solid visitors.

Key stat

PSG have drawn four of their last five home games in Ligue 1

Probable teams

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Subs: Kolo Muani, Mukiele, Soler, Ruiz, Barcola, Hernandez, Asensio

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Subs: Romeu, Felix, Pedri, Martinez, Christensen, Roberto, Torres

Inside info

PSG

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Manuel Ugarte

Assist ace Ousmane Dembele

Set-piece aerial threat Goncalo Ramos

Barcelona

Star man Ilkay Gundogan

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski

Penalty taker Robert Lewandowski

Card magnet Frenkie de Jong

Assist ace Raphinha

Set-piece aerial threat Ronald Araujo

PSG vs Barcelona b et builder predictions

Barcelona or draw double chance

The Catalans have been defending well in La Liga and drew 1-1 with Napoli in the away leg of their Champions League last-16 tie

Kang-In Lee over 0.5 shots

PSG's midfielder has had nine shots in just 255 minutes of Champions League football this term and scored in his last Ligue 1 start against Montpellier

Ousmane Dembele to be shown a card

The former Barca winger will be pumped up for this clash but he has been booked four times in seven Champions League starts for PSG this term

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

