Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid prediction, betting tips and odds: Die Schwarzgelben can bounce back

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at 8pm on Tuesday April 16, live on TNT Sports 2

Match prediction & best bet

Borussia Dortmund

2pts 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid odds

Borussia Dortmund 5-4

Atletico Madrid 21-10

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid predictions

It was a tale of two halves for Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid but they should be more reliable in the return fixture at Signal Iduna Park, where they can come out on top.

Dortmund began the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano in a nervy state with defensive mix-ups allowing Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino to put the hosts 2-0 up at the break.

But a resurgent second-half performance from Edin Terzic's men was capped off by Sebastien Haller's 81st-minute strike and Atletico will take a 2-1 lead into the second leg.

Dortmund bounced back from that loss with a 2-1 win away to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, strengthening their bid for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga, and they have won six of their last eight games in all competitions.

As part of that run they beat Bayern Munich for the first time since 2019, winning March's Der Klassiker 2-0 in Bavaria, and bettors should not be put off by Dortmund's deficiencies in the first half-hour or so in Madrid.

This time around, Terzic's side will be playing in front of the club's iconic Yellow Wall and that does not bode well for an Atleti side who have struggled on their travels this season.

Diego Simeone's men have won just one of their last seven away fixtures in all competitions with four defeats.

Atletico Madrid dropped points against relegation-threatened pair Almeria and Cadiz as part of that run and have failed to even find the net in four of their last six contests.

Although Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are reliable options in the final third, Atleti's creative options are depleted by the absences of Lino, Thomas Lemar and Memphis Depay.

Dortmund, meanwhile, could look stronger from the start with Donyell Malen, Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt in line to feature.

Their performances in this season's Champions League should not be discounted. They saw off PSV 3-1 on aggregate with relative ease in the last 16 after topping this season's group of death, finishing above Paris Saint-Germain, Milan and Newcastle in Group F.

Dortmund grew into the first leg in Spain and Atletico Madrid could rue having not made more of their first-half dominance.

Atleti have lost eight games in La Liga this season and are hardly a picture of consistency, so back them to fall short on the road once again.

Key stat

Atletico Madrid have failed to win ten of their last 13 away games.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid team news

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho is expected to return from illness, while Donyell Malen should start along with Julian Brandt but Ramy Bensebaini is out with a knee injury.

Atletico Madrid

A muscular problem has ruled out Memphis Depay, who joins Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo on the sidelines. Samuel Lino is suspended but Mario Hermoso returned against Girona and could be in the squad.

Probable teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen.

Subs: Ozcan, Nmecha, Haller, Reus, Wolf, Sule, Adeyemi.

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Riquelme; Griezmann, Morata.

Subs: Gabriel Paulista, Saul, Correa, Hermoso, Savic, Barrios, Reinildo.

Inside info

Borussia Dortmund

Star man Julian Brandt

Top scorer Donyell Malen

Penalty taker Niclas Fullkrug

Card magnet Emre Can

Assist ace Julian Brandt

Set-piece aerial threat Nico Schlotterbeck

Atletico Madrid

Star man Antoine Griezmann

Top scorer Antoine Griezmann

Penalty taker Antoine Griezmann

Card magnet Marcos Llorente

Assist ace Antoine Griezmann

Set-piece aerial threat Jose Gimenez

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid b et builder predictions

Borussia Dortmund to win

Dortmund impressed in the second half of the first leg and have since beaten Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga, so they are worth chancing to win at home.

Over 2.5 goals

Each of Atletico Madrid's last five games have produced over 2.5 goals and that looks a wise pick in what should be a high-octane second leg.

Niclas Fullkrug to score

Niclas Fullkrug has been out of form but has been backed by Edin Terzic and the Dortmund penalty-taker has 11 goals in the Bundesliga this term.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet on Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.