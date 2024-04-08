Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions, odds and betting tips: Get 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Emirates clash

Betfair are offering 30-1 for a goal to be scored in Arsenal vs Bayern Munich. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

You can watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, April 9, live on TNT Sports 1

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich team news

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka should be fit after suffering a knock at Brighton so Jurrien Timber is likely to be the Gunners' only absentee. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior are competing for a start at left-back.

Bayern Munich

Centre-back Dayot Upamecano returns from a European ban but Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Aleksandar Pavlovic are all doubts. Gabriel Marusic, Tarek Buchmann, Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey and Noel Aseko remain sidelined.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich predictions

A Champions League knockout tie against Bayern Munich with Harry Kane leading the line might be a nightmarish vision for Arsenal supporters but the Gunners have already exorcised plenty of demons this season and could claim a key victory.

Mikel Arteta's men put last term's Premier League title-race disappointment behind them and are back on top of the table with seven games to go.

They beat Manchester City 1-0 in October, having lost their previous 12 league fixtures against the champions, and last month's 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium ended City's 57-game scoring streak on home turf.

Arsenal have also cleared some significant psychological barriers in their first Champions League campaign since 2016-17.

They topped their group, beating PSV 4-0, Sevilla 2-0 and Lens 6-0 at home, and edged past a streetwise Porto side on penalties after a tense 1-1 aggregate draw in the round of 16.

That shootout success was a huge boost to the Gunners, who had suffered last-16 exits in their previous seven Champions League tilts, culminating in a 10-2 aggregate demolition by Bayern in 2016-17.

The German juggernauts ended Arsenal's European run three times in five years between 2013 and 2017 and Tottenham legend Kane is the record goalscorer in north London derbies, netting 14 times in 19 appearances against the Gunners.

However, a steely young Arsenal squad should not be haunted by past beatings by Bayern, who are in desperate form despite Kane's prolific first season in Bavaria.

Bayer Leverkusen, 50-1 shots in the ante-post Bundesliga betting, are 16 points clear in the title race after injury-hit Bayern surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Heidenheim at the weekend.

That was Bayern's fourth defeat in eight league games, including a 2-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund on March 30, and they also lost 1-0 away to Lazio in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Arsenal have won all four of their home Champions League games to nil and have conceded only two goals in their last eight league matches – one of them stemming from a howler by reserve goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale against Brentford.

They have been leading at half-time and full-time in six of those eight league fixtures and another fast start would turn up the heat on struggling Bayern and their coach Thomas Tuchel, who is leaving at the end of the season.

Arsenal have flown out of the traps in three recent meetings with Liverpool, scoring in the fourth and 14th minutes of their league fixtures against the Reds and having 13 shots in the first half of January's FA Cup tie.

The Gunners have scored ten first-half goals in four Champions League home games and a similarly bold approach could pay off as Tuchel's Bayern are a shadow of the behemoth who used to torment Arsenal in Europe.

Key stat

Arsenal have been leading at half-time and full-time in all four of their Champions League home matches this season

Probable teams

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Kiwior, Nketiah, Trossard, Zinchenko, Smith Rowe, Jesus, Partey

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Subs: Guerreiro, Dier, De Ligt, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Zaragoza, Pavlovic

Inside info

Arsenal

Star man Martin Odegaard

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Bayern Munich

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Leon Goretzka

Assist ace Jamal Musiala

Set-piece aerial threat Leon Goretzka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich b et builder predictions

Under 1.5 Bayern Munich goals

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in all four Champions League home games this season and Bayern lost 1-0 at Lazio in the away leg of their last-16 tie

Martin Odegaard to score or assist

The Gunners skipper has claimed three goals and three assists in his last eight Premier League appearances and poses a huge threat to Bayern

Alphonso Davies to commit two or more fouls

Bayern's left-back could have a difficult night against ace winger Bukayo Saka and Arsenal full-back Ben White, who has been getting forward to great effect recently

Price guide: 13-2

