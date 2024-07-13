Argentina vs Colombia prediction, betting odds and tips: Cafeteros could pull off a shock in Copa America final

Where to watch Argentina vs Colombia

Premier Sports 1, 1am Sunday night

Best bet

Colombia draw no bet

2pts 15-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Argentina vs Colombia predictions

This year's Copa America is set to finish with a cracker of a final and there could be a shock on the cards as Argentina take on Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Spearheaded by Lionel Messi, defending continental and world champions Argentina have eased into the final, having won four of their five matches without conceding.

But the Albiceleste have arguably not been properly tested in this tournament and that could go against them in the final.

Opponents Colombia are more battle-hardened following an attritional semi-final with Uruguay in which they played with ten men for the second half, prevailing 1-0 in the end.

That will have fatigued them but they are a strong group and can nonetheless make it a tough and physical match for the Albiceleste.

Colombia are on a remarkable 28-game unbeaten run and, as well as beating a much-fancied Uruguay side, they held Brazil to a draw in the group stage.

They are well-drilled and organised but they have also shown their goalscoring prowess earlier in the tournament, smashing Panama 5-0 in the quarter-finals.

The Argentinian defence has been known to buckle on big occasions in the past and Colombia are worth backing draw no bet, meaning stakes are returned in the event of a stalemate.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.