World Cup of Darts predictions and darts betting tips: Hosts could land first title

Where to watch the World Cup of Darts

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action, from 6pm Thursday

Best bets

Germany

2pts 9-1 bet365

Northern Ireland

1pt each-way 25-1 Boyles

World Cup of Darts predictions

The World Cup of Darts starts in Frankfurt on Thursday and England are odds-on to pick up their first title since 2016.

In Luke Humphries and Michael Smith they sport the last two world champions and undoubtedly the most talented pair in the competition.

However, this is their first year competing together and this is a tournament that has produced some shocks over the years so their odds make little appeal.

Defending champions Wales were dealt a hammer blow on the eve of the event when Gerwyn Price was ruled out and replaced with world number 44 Jim Williams.

Also at the front of the market, Danny Noppert has slipped down the world rankings and could be the Netherlands’ weak point while it’s hard to have faith in Scotland rolling back the years considering Peter Wright’s struggles.

With the favourites short enough and question marks about other key contenders, hosts Germany may be worth siding with.

Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens were knocked out in the quarters two years ago in their first outing as a duo before reaching the last four 12 months later.

They are both in the top 24 of the PDC Order of Merit and will be backed by a raucous home crowd.

The pair also arrive in good form. Schindler won the International Darts Open in April and Clemens reached the semi-finals of the recent Players Championship.

Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan is one of just four players to have competed in every World Cup of Darts and the veteran is a solid partner to progressive debutant Josh Rock.

The former PDC World Youth Champion has had a phenomenal rise in the sport but after taking some time to settle into life as a professional, he has kicked on this year, winning the recent Dutch Darts Championship.

Rock is knocking on the door of the top 16 in the world and could lead Northern Ireland to a surprise success.

