Poland Darts Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Relentless teen terror Luke Littler can dominate another oche

Where to watch the Poland Darts Masters

ITV4, from 6pm Friday

Best bet

Luke Littler to win Poland Darts Masters

4pts 2-1 bet365, BoyleSports

Poland Darts Masters predictions

Michael van Gerwen is the defending champion in this weekend's Poland Darts Masters, but only Mighty Mike's biggest fans will be rushing to back him.

Van Gerwen beat Dimitri van den Bergh 8-3 in last year's inaugural Poland Darts Masters, but the Dutchman has shown fragility in recent outings and may be about to surrender his title.

The 35-year-old was easily dismissed in the semi-finals of the Premier League playoffs, was defeated in the quarter-finals of the US Darts Masters, lost in the first round of Players Championship 11 in Germany on Tuesday, then succumbed to Latvia's Madars Razma in Players Championship 12 on Wednesday.

For the first time in his career, Van Gerwen is happily conceding he is not the best player in the world, and punters are probably wise to concentrate on the Lukes – Littler and Humphries – for the Gliwice gathering.

Littler and Humphries skipped the midweek Players Championship action in Hildesheim, so are fresh for the fight at the PreZero Arena. They are both in the same half of the draw and scheduled to meet in the semi-finals.

Humphries is on course to meet the winner of Michael Smith or Radek Szaganski in round two. The guarantee of a tough second round for Humphries makes Littler the more attractive wager. Nuke, fresh from a nine-darter en route to Premier League glory, can bank the £20,000 first prize and continue his ascent up the rankings.

Littler is the top seed in Poland and can justify that status. Second seed Rob Cross may end up as the runner-up.

