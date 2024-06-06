Nordic Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Asp can strike in Copenhagen

Where to watch the Nordic Masters Darts

ITV3, 6pm Friday

Best bets

Nathan Aspinall to win Nordic Masters

1pt each-way 8-1 general

Johan Engstrom to beat Peter Wright

1pt 13-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Nordic Masters predictions

Nathan Aspinall can make it a wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen by claiming his second World Series success at the Nordic Darts Masters.

The reigning World Matchplay champion, who won the US Masters in 2019, is a decent price for glory in the Danish capital.

Aspinall has been a runner-up in two of the last six World Series events and is clearly playing well having beaten Stowe Buntz and been pipped 6-5 by Luke Humphries in New York in the US Masters last weekend.

The Asp takes on Finland's Marko Kantele in his opener and is handily in the other half of the draw to world number one Humphries and also in-form Rob Cross, who was victorious at Madison Square Garden last Saturday.

There is no Luke Littler or Michael van Gerwen in Copenhagen where Peter Wright is the defending champion, though you'd probably want to oppose him in his opener rather than back him to retain his title.

Snakebite plays Johan Engstrom, a winner on the Nordic Tour this year, in round one and looks too short. In the Big Apple last weekend he needed a last-leg shootout to see off Alex Spellman having averaged under 88.

