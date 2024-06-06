Nordic Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Asp can strike in Copenhagen
Free darts tips, best bets and analysis for the Nordic Masters in Copenhagen
Where to watch the Nordic Masters Darts
ITV3, 6pm Friday
Best bets
Nathan Aspinall to win Nordic Masters
1pt each-way 8-1 general
Johan Engstrom to beat Peter Wright
1pt 13-5 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes
Nordic Masters predictions
Nathan Aspinall can make it a wonderful, wonderful Copenhagen by claiming his second World Series success at the Nordic Darts Masters.
The reigning World Matchplay champion, who won the US Masters in 2019, is a decent price for glory in the Danish capital.
Aspinall has been a runner-up in two of the last six World Series events and is clearly playing well having beaten Stowe Buntz and been pipped 6-5 by Luke Humphries in New York in the US Masters last weekend.
The Asp takes on Finland's Marko Kantele in his opener and is handily in the other half of the draw to world number one Humphries and also in-form Rob Cross, who was victorious at Madison Square Garden last Saturday.
There is no Luke Littler or Michael van Gerwen in Copenhagen where Peter Wright is the defending champion, though you'd probably want to oppose him in his opener rather than back him to retain his title.
Snakebite plays Johan Engstrom, a winner on the Nordic Tour this year, in round one and looks too short. In the Big Apple last weekend he needed a last-leg shootout to see off Alex Spellman having averaged under 88.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
- bet365 US Masters predictions and darts betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals Night predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 14 predictions and betting tips
- bet365 US Masters predictions and darts betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Finals Night predictions and betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 15 predictions and betting tips
- BetMGM Premier League Darts Night 14 predictions and betting tips