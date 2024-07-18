Betfred World Matchplay day seven predictions and darts betting tips: Voltage can electirfy the Winter Gardens

Where to watch day seven of the Betfred World Matchplay

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Main event, from 8pm Friday

Best bets

Rob Cross -1.5

2pts 9-10 Betfair

M van Gerwen v A Gilding Over 26.5 legs

2pts Evs BoyleSports

Betfred World Matchplay day seven predictions

Rob Cross went into the World Matchplay as the world number six, a four-time major winner and a man who has lifted the trophy at the Winter Gardens, yet with precious little fanfare.

All the talk was of the Lukes - Littler and Humphries - and there was no great appetite to get stuck into one of seven men to have actually won the title.

But after two sparkling performances over the first few days of competition, people are looking at Cross as a genuine contender and certainly in the sort of form that should see him past Michael Smith in their quarter-final.

Cross hasn't put an arrer wrong, showing plenty of grit to see off Gian van Veen in a tiebreak in his opener and then turning on the style to beat in-form Ryan Searle 11-6 in round two.

He is rightly odds-on to beat Smith in their best-of-31 legs marathon but worth risking at slightly better odds giving up 1.5 legs on the handicap, effectively winning the match without the need of a last-leg shootout.

It was Cross's dismal end to the Premier League campaign which perhaps sullied views of the former world champion, yet he has actually had a decent 2024, kicking off by making the world semis and then landing victories in World Series and European Tour events.

He has had a poor record in Blackpool generally but did win the title in 2019, beating Smith in the final.

And he boasts a fantastic head-to-head record against Smith, who is playing beautifully in patches but doesn't seem to have Voltage's ruthless consistency.

The other quarter-final pits Michael van Gerwen against Andrew Gilding which ought to be a romp for the Green Machine, although much the same was said when they met in the final of the UK Open last year. And Gilding won that 11-10.

We can be sure that still rankles with Van Gerwen, who is currently without a major title to defend but playing some good stuff. He looks short enough against Goldfinger, a player who has a knack of detaining the Dutchman on stage for longer than others do.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.