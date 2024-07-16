Betfred World Matchplay day five predictions and darts betting tips: take Hollywood to steal the show

Where to watch day five of the Betfred World Matchplay

Live on Sky Sports Action & Main event, from 7pm Wednesday

Best bets

Chris Dobey to beat Michael Smith

2pts 13-10 general

Andrew Gilding to beat Krzysztof Ratajski

2pts 13-8 bet365, Paddy Power

World Matchplay day five predictions

Chris Dobey has upped his game before to beat Michael Smith on the biggest of darting stages so take Hollywood to steal the show once again when these two meet in round two of the World Matchplay.

Exactly 12 months ago these big-scoring English aces met at this very stage of the competition and it was Dobey who prevailed 11-7.

Then, just a few months later at Alexandra Palace in the World Championship, Dobey produced one of the performances of the tournament with a 4-0 fourth-round drubbing of the then-world champ, dropping only four legs.

Dobey won five of his six matches against Smith in 2023 - they haven't met since - and he looks the value bet in what promises to be a close-run affair.

Dobey is playing well. He has reached two Pro Tour finals this year and came home well in a 10-7 first-round success over Ritchie Edhouse on Monday, reeling off four in a row from 7-6 down.

Smith beat an out-of-sorts Gary Anderson 10-5, hitting his usual big scores but missing 16 darts at doubles and benefiting from the Scot having an off night.

Dobey might not be the only outsider to go in on the final night of second-round action as Andrew Gilding is also more than capable of bringing Krzysztof Ratajski to his knees.

The Pole is the seed but Gilding is the former major winner - he surprised everyone, including himself, by winning last year's UK Open - and he also beat Ratajski in their last meeting at a Players Championship event just two weeks ago.

This doesn't promise to be game of the night and could test the patience of a crowd but the unflappable Gilding will be buoyant after beating Peter Wright 10-5 in his opener and can easily win this one.

