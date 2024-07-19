Betfred World Matchplay day eight predictions and darts betting tips:

Where to watch day eight of the Betfred World Matchplay

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Main event, from 7.30pm Saturday

Best bet

L Humphries Under 101.5 average

1pt 4-5 Betfair

Betfred World Matchplay day eight prediction

Luke Humphries has one foot in the World Matchplay final judging by quotes of around 1-6 that he sees off Winter Gardens mainstay James Wade in his semi-final.

Humphries has produced a trio of ton-plus checkouts to get to the last four and the world number one certainly has the scoring power to overwhelm anyone.

But 5-1 write-off Wade is turning back the clock in Blackpool at a venue where he was Matchplay champion way back in 2007 and where he has now reached nine semi-finals. Only Phil Taylor did that more often.

Wade has managed to draw the firepower out of Danny Noppert, an injured Nathan Aspinall and Ross Smith, with Smudger, a renowned big scorer, averaging under a ton - less than Wade - in their quarter-final.

Humphries knows he will face a battle and the world champion can go flat at times and to that end he doesn't look a certainty to rack up a fourth straight 100-plus average.

This could get scrappy for periods so back Cool Hand's average to weigh in under 101.5.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.