England v Australia first Ashes Test predictions and cricket betting tips

England stumbled out of the traps in the last three Ashes series and, despite their resurgence under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, they could be set for another tricky start in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

The hosts have a solid record at the Birmingham venue, winning seven of their last ten Tests, but the Aussies claimed a thumping 251-run victory at Edgbaston in the 2019 Ashes opener.

Australia, who won their last two home Ashes series 4-0 after comfortable opening victories in Brisbane, looked in ominous form during last week's 209-run rout of India in the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

England, massively improved under captain Stokes and coach McCullum, are not short of confidence but the market is less bullish about their chances of regaining the Ashes.

Australia have been cut from 6-4 at the start of June to 10-11 to win the series and, with showers forecast for Sunday and Tuesday, there has been a pre-match move for the draw at Edgbaston.

England's first 13 matches of the Stokes-McCullum era have yielded 11 wins and two defeats and they will aim to maintain their rapid rate of scoring against Australia.

Their bowlers performed heroics to take 60 wickets on flat pitches in a 3-0 series win in Pakistan in December but they are up against an Australia side featuring Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head, the top three players in the ICC's Test batting rankings.

England have embraced an unconventional preparation for Test cricket but Australia, battle-hardened following their World Test Championship final triumph against India, should be confident of starting the series strongly.

The Aussies are worth backing to claim a higher first-innings lead, having racked up 469 against India with Smith (121) and Head (163) anchoring the innings.

Australia's five-pronged bowling attack of captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, all-rounder Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon then bowled out India for 296 and 234.

England's bowling unit may lack variety with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson preferred to the pacy Mark Wood. Fitness issues have restricted Stokes' ability to bowl recently while spinner Moeen Ali has a dismal Ashes record and hasn't played a red-ball game since September 2021.

Batsmen Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope filled their boots against Ireland at Lord's in England's first Test of the summer. However, Harry Brook faced just seven balls before the first-innings declaration and Stokes and Jonny Bairstow, who missed the winter tours after breaking his leg, didn't bat at all.

Bairstow will keep wicket and bat at number seven, having scored centuries in both innings of last year's Edgbaston Test win over India, but his opposite number Alex Carey looks worth backing to score a half-century.

The tidy left-hander made 48 and 66 not out at The Oval last week, scored a maiden Test century against South Africa in December, and has an excellent ODI record in England, averaging 52.45 after 15 appearances.

Team news for the Ashes

England

The hosts have confirmed their 11 with spinner Moeen Ali replacing the injured Jack Leach and Jonny Bairstow set to keep wicket and bat at number seven. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are fit for the series opener and Stuart Broad has been preferred to Mark Wood.

Australia

Josh Hazlewood is available after recovering from a side strain but he may struggle to displace Scott Boland or Mitchell Starc for the first Test.

Edgbaston weather forecast

Days one, two and four should be clear and dry but scattered showers are forecast for the third and fifth days of the Test. Temperatures range from 24C to 26C.

