Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at the Uppal Stadium on Friday
Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm Friday
Best bet
Heinrich Klaasen to score 26 or more runs
1pt 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings prediction
Last season's basement boys Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown signs of promise in the early stages of the 2024 IPL season but they could be put through their paces by defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
The Sunrisers have lost two of their three games in the IPL this season but sandwiched between those defeats was a record-breaking win over Mumbai Indians.
In that 31-run victory, they set the record for the highest IPL total, finishing on 277-3, showing just how destructive they can be on their day.
Three players made half-centuries in that game for Hyderabad, including wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.
Klaasen blasted an unbeaten 80 off just 34 balls in that match, striking seven sixes, and it was not the first time the South African has impressed this season.
He has scored a total of 167 runs across his three matches in the competition this year at an average of 83.5 and he could again be in for a decent innings.
Batting at five, Klaasen is always at a disadvantage in the top runscorer markets but he is worth backing to score at least 26 runs when Hyderabad return to the Uppal Stadium.
Published on 4 April 2024inCricket tips
Last updated 16:30, 4 April 2024
