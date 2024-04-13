Sunday's IPL predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Sunday's IPL action

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, Sunday 11am

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, Sunday 3pm

Best bets

Mumbai Indians

1pt 8-11 general

Lucknow SuperGiants to hit the most sixes

1pt 13-10 bet365

Sunday's IPL predictions

The rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is the most storied in IPL history and the two are the joint-most successful teams in the competition with five titles apiece.

They meet for the first time this year at Wankhede Stadium and Mumbai’s home record could be crucial.

The hosts have won seven of their last nine matches on home soil and have also been victorious in seven of the last 11 meetings between these two at this stadium.

Chennai Super Kings have enjoyed home comforts too, winning their three outings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and losing their two road games.

The visitors have also struggled to impress with the bat on their travels and that could be an issue as they face a Mumbai side who have been strong in that department.

Take the home team to record a key win over their rivals in this one.

Lucknow SuperGiants and Kolkata Knight Riders have been two of the strongest teams in this year’s IPL and they should put on an explosive clash when they meet in Sunday’s earlier game.

Lucknow have hit the most sixes in five of their last six matches and look the value selection to repeat the trick in this one.

With big hitters such as Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, who has cleared the rope 15 times already this season, the Super Giants can record the most sixes in this competitive match.

