Sunny Edwards vs Adrian Curiel predictions and boxing betting tips: Edwards can return to winning ways

Where to watch Sunny Edwards vs Adrian Curiel

Edwards vs Curiel takes place on the undercard of Jesse Rodriguez vs Juan Estrada. The event will be broadcast by DAZN, coverage starts 1am on Saturday night.

Best bets

Jesse Rodriguez to win by KO, TKO or DQ

2pts 15-8 bet365

Sunny Edwards vs Adrian Curiel prediction

Sunny Edwards returns to the ring for the first time since losing his unbeaten record and IBF flyweight title when he faces Adrian Curiel at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Edwards lost to Jesse Rodriguez last time out and now finds himself on the undercard of Bam's super flyweight title clash with Juan Estrada.

There is no disgrace in losing to a fighter like Rodriguez and Edwards came out of that clash with credit, probably even raising his own stock despite the defeat. Curiel is also coming into this bout following a defeat and may find himself out of his depth, so those who don't mind backing 2-5 shots might want to consider taking Edwards to win on points - as 16 of his 20 wins have come via decision.

Rodriguez is bidding to win back a WBC title he has held previously against experienced campaigner Estrada. Rodriguez is a clear favourite which looks right and backing the younger man to win by KO, TKO or disqualification looks the value play.

Estrada has never been stopped in 47 fights, but he has also been out of the ring for 18 months and Bam carries incredible power for a fighter in the lighter weight classes.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.