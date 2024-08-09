Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. predictions and boxing betting tips

Where to watch Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

DAZN. Coverage starts at 1am Sunday and the main event is scheduled for around 4.30am.

Best bets

Under 7.5 rounds

2pts 11-8 bet365

Vergil Ortiz to win in rounds 1-6

1pt 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Serhii Bohachuk vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. prediction

Two elite super welterweights meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night as Serhii Bohachuk defends the interim WBC title against the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Both men have incredible stoppage records and this has the potential to be a classic encounter - but it could still be over fairly quickly.

Ukrainian Bohachuk has a 24-1 record and 23 of his victories have come inside the distance, while Ortiz has devastating power and all of his 21 wins have come via knockout.

Ortiz moved up to this division recently and has fought twice at this level in 2024. Making the step up has seen him become more dangerous, and he comes into this bout after back-to-back first-round KOs.

Both of these men are aggressive fighters who don't pay a great deal of attention to defence. This could become a war very quickly, so under 7.5 rounds looks a strong play as in their combined 46 fights, only six have reached the seventh round.

Ortiz is a worthy favourite and he manages to combine pinpoint accuracy with his power. The 26-year-old is also an excellent counter-puncher and as Bohachuk likes to push forward and put pressure on his opponents that could play into Ortiz's hands. Taking a chance on the American to win in the first half of the fight appeals.

