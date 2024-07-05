O’Shaquie Foster v Robson Conceicao predictions and boxing betting tips: Conceicao can capture elusive world title

Where to watch O’Shaquie Foster v Robson Conceicao

Sky Sports Action, 3am Sunday

Best bet

Robson Conceicao

2pts 15-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

O’Shaquie Foster vs Robson Conceicao prediction

Shakur Stevenson makes the first defence of his WBC world lightweight title against Artem Harutyunyan on home soil in New Jersey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old is a brilliant fighter, but there is no betting interest, with Stevenson 1-25 to make it 22 victories on the bounce.

There is a bet to be had in the clash between O’Shaquie Foster and Robson Conceicao on the same card.

Foster captured the WBC super-featherweight title when beating Rey Vargas last year and Ice Water has since gone on to dismiss the challenge of Eduardo Hernandez and Abraham Nova.

However, the Texas fighter was in big trouble and behind on the scorecards before stopping Hernandez in the 12th round and Foster was again losing the contest with Nova but managed to find a 12th-round knockdown to swing the decision in his favour.

It could be fourth-time lucky for Conceicao after three failed world title challenges, but fortune certainly hasn’t been on the Brazilian’s side and this looks an opportunity he can take.

The Olympic gold medallist was beaten by Oscar Valdez in 2021, but Valdez returned a positive test for a banned substance following that world title contest.

Conceicao also lost to the elite-level Stevenson, who failed to make weight in 2022 and the Nino had to settle for a draw with Emanuel Navarrete in his third shot at a world title last year.

The Brazilian still appears to have plenty left to offer and his skill and movement may prove too much for Foster.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.