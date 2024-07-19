Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls predictions and boxing betting tips: Pauls can triumph in rematch

Where to watch Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls

TNT Sports 1, 6pm Saturday

Best bet

Brad Pauls to win

2pts 6-4 bet365

Nathan Heaney v Brad Pauls prediction

Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls will meet again on Saturday night in an immediate rematch for the British middleweight title.

Heaney retained his belt and his unbeaten record after the first meeting was declared a draw in March when the duo delivered an entertaining bout.

A draw was probably a fair result in what was an incredibly close contest and another tight affair is expected this weekend.

Heaney looks the more polished of the two fighters and the Hitman has faced a higher standard of opponent over the course of his career, but Pauls has suffered only one defeat and that loss came at the hands of Tyler Denny - who has since gone on to become European champion.

The Newquay Bomb was the fighter in the ascendancy in the latter rounds of the first meeting and as the 6-4 underdog, Pauls looks worth backing in a 50-50 contest.

On the undercard, Chantelle Cameron returns to the ring for the first time since a majority decision defeat in her rematch with Katie Taylor.

Cameron has a tough assignment against Elhem Mekhaled but she has the quality to triumph. Look for Il Capo to win on points as Mekhaled has only lost to elite opposition and has never been stopped.

