Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora predictions and boxing betting tips: Aged performers set for an early finish

Where to watch Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

TNT Sports 1 will broadcast Joyce vs Chisora from 7pm on Saturday evening.

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora ring-walk time

The main-event ring walk is expected at approximately 10pm UK & Ireland time.

Best bets for Joyce vs Chisora

Under 8.5 rounds

1pt 4-5 general

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora predictions

Saturday night’s clash between Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora is a high-profile heavyweight contest, but the prospect of high-level performance from either fighter looks pretty slim.

Joyce is on the comeback trail after a pair of heavy stoppage defeats to Zhilei Zhang last year, but it’s pretty late in the day for the 38-year-old to get back into world title contention.

The Juggernaut did get the better of Kash Ali in March, but that contest went ten rounds and Ali is an ill-disciplined and low-level performer.

Joyce has contested only 18 professional bouts, and while he would be a threat if he could return to the level which saw him stop Daniel Dubois, Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam, he is also a veteran of 63 amateur bouts and may be out of gas.

The 2-9 on offer about a Joyce victory at the O2 Arena makes no appeal, but it’s difficult to fancy Chisora at this stage of his career.

War is a 47-fight veteran whose heavyweight career has spanned 20 years and the 40-year-old isn’t going to be anywhere near his peak.

Of course, Chisora is a battle-hardened performer, and it wasn’t that long ago that the Finchley fighter beat Kubrat Pulev and fought with credit in defeats to Parker and heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

However, it’s 11 months since Del Boy has been in the ring and 18 months since Tyson Fury toyed with Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It’s difficult to see how either man will miss their target as both are now ponderous, slow and basically defenceless operators.

Joyce at his peak, was able to walk down top-level heavyweights, and the 15 of the 38-year-old’s 16 victories have come by stoppage.

On the flip side, the Putney puncher has extremely limited skills and virtually no head movement and Chisora won’t have to go looking for his opponent.

Del Boy is a veteran, who has been inactive and involved in a series of punishing and gruelling bouts throughout his career and it’s hard to think that he has the ability to absorb too many more punches.

At 4-5, betting under 8.5 rounds looks like the best way to play a fight between two boxers, who are way past their peak.

On the undercard, Dennis McCann is 4-11 to beat Ionut Baluta and hold on to his European super-bantamweight title when the pair clash for the second time, while Ryan Garner faces the toughest test of his career against Archie Sharp.

Who is on the Joyce vs Chisora undercard?

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora

Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta (European super-bantamweight title)

Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp

Raven Chapman vs Yohana Sarabia

Moses Itauma vs Mariusz Wach

Sean Noakes vs Inder Bassi

Royston Barney-Smith vs Brian Barajas

Umar Khan vs Kaddour Hmiani

Brandun Lee vs Juan Anacona

Aadam Hamed vs Georgi Velichkov

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Engel Gomez

