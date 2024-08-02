Israil Madrimov vs Terence Crawford predictions and boxing betting tips: Classy Crawford can take Madrimov’s titles

Where to watch Israil Madrimov vs Terence Crawford

DAZN PPV (£24,.99). Coverage starts at 9.30pm Saturday and the main event is scheduled for around 4.30am Sunday

Best bet

Terence Crawford to win in rounds seven to 12

2pts 8-5 William Hill

Israil Madrimov vs Terence Crawford prediction

Terence Crawford returns to the ring for the first time since his demolition job on Errol Spence Jr against Israil Madrimov on Saturday.

Crawford is bidding to become a four-weight world champion against WBA super-welterweight holder Madrimov, with the interim WBO belt also up for grabs, and this will be his first bout in over a year, but there shouldn’t be any real concerns regarding ring rust for the 36-year-old.

Both fighters boast unbeaten records as Crawford is 40-0 and Madrimov is 10-0-1, having had to settle for a draw in a rematch with Michel Soro that ended early due to injury. The defending champion is an elite-level fighter but Crawford is one of the pound-for-pound greats, and looks to be a step too far and too soon for the Uzbekistani in just his 12th professional fight.

Crawford became the undisputed welterweight king by stopping Spence in the ninth round of their blockbuster encounter and prior to that he had beaten all of the big names in the division. He should have no issue in moving up to super-welterweight after moving through the divisions, and he can send out another message this weekend.

Crawford has won his last 11 fights by stoppage and he can make it 12 in a row in Los Angeles. His movement and accuracy should see him build up an early lead, so Madrimov will have to take a few risks in the second half of the bout and that is when Crawford can get his big shots away and make sure he seals a win without needing the judges.

