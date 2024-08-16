Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko predictions and boxing betting tips: Derevyanchenko a challenge for Mbilli

Where to watch Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Live on Sky Sports Action from 1am. The main event is scheduled for around 4am.

Best bets

Christian Mbilli to win by decision or technical decision

1pt 6-5 Ladbrokes, Coral

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Guido Vianello to go the distance

1pt 15-8 Paddy Power, Betfair

Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko prediction

Christian Mbilli takes on Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Arslanbek Makhmudov faces Guido Vianello in a co-main event card in Quebec on Saturday night.

Mbilli and Makhmudov are both heavy favourites and an upset looks unlikely, but there is value to be found regardless.

Mbilli has a 27-0 record and 23 of those wins have come via knockouts. However, Derevyanchenko is an incredibly durable fighter and all of his five defeats have come on points. The Ukrainian survived a first-round knockdown against the legendary Gennady Golovkin and managed to reach the final bell in a middleweight world title fight in 2019, losing via unanimous decision, so take Mbilli to win on points in this one.

The heavyweight bout between Makhmudov and Vianello is probably closer than the odds suggest but it is still tough to back against the favourite. Makhmudov’s last four wins have come by knockout but Vianello has never been properly stopped - his one defeat that did come early was the result of a cut rather than a knockout - so the judges may be needed and backing this fight to go the full distance appeals.

