Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature12 Plays Of Christmas
premium

Our team of sporting experts return with their best bets for the Christmas period

Racing Post staff

Our expert tipsters list their 12 best bets for the Christmas period . . .

Image link

Under 44.5 points
Indianapolis Colts @ Atlanta Falcons, NFL,
6.00pm, December 24

The Indianapolis Colts will look to move to the top of the AFC South standings this weekend when they travel to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 23 December 2023inFeatures

Last updated 18:36, 23 December 2023

icon
more inFeatures
more inFeatures