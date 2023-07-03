What's on this week: plenty to savour across Britain and Ireland before Group 1 stars clash in the Eclipse

Monday

Prize-money of £30,000 has led to a good turnout for Pontefract's British Stallion Studs EBF Spindrifter Novice Stakes (3.15 ) and is set to feature recent winners Barg and Twilight Romance and The Camden Colt, who ran in the Coventry Stakes last time.

A compelling Flat fixture is supported by jumps action at Southwell in the afternoon, while Windsor takes its typical Monday night slot alongside racing at Musselburgh. The Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap, a qualifier for the Sprint Final at Windsor, is the pick of the evening's races.

Saturday's fields will become a bit clearer as confirmations and supplementary entries are made for the Coral-Eclipse.

There is always another big summer festival around the corner and York's Ebor festival in August will feel even closer as the Great Voltigeur and City of York Stakes entries are revealed. The possible runners for the Celebration Mile at the end of the month are also released, while trainers will confirm for valuable two-year-old sales races at York, Doncaster and Redcar.

Roscommon's Irish Stallion Farms EBF Lenebane Stakes (7.50 ) is the best of Tuesday's racing and Ryan Moore is set for his first ride at the track on Espionage. He has not been seen since finishing a head second in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud in October. Cheltenham Festival third Filey Bay makes his first start on the Flat later on the card with Rachael Blackmore taking the ride.

There is jumps action on both sides of the Irish sea at Tipperary and Stratford while Hamilton, Brighton and Ffos Las provide the Flat action. Frankie Dettori will not feature at any though as he begins the start of his nine-day ban for careless riding at Royal Ascot.

Racing returns to the cambers of Epsom on Wednesday and it is Betfred Ladies' Derby day with a good line-up on course for the popular contest. Last year's winning jockey Becky Smith has already been booked up on Bug Boy while Fern O'Brien and Alice Stevens also have rides.

Tipperary's card is packed full of promising types, including the exceptionally bred The Equator, a Galileo colt out of double Group 1 winner Quiet Reflection, while Musselburgh, Worcester and Bath are also in action.

Challengers from Ireland, England and Wales head to Perth for a tricky six-race card, while William Buick goes to Haydock for a selection of good rides.

Newbury, another Group 1 track, has also attracted some potential high-class types across its six races in the evening, while Yarmouth and Kempton are also racing in Britain in addition to Bellewstown and Tipperary in Ireland.

It is the start of a big two days at Sandown which features three Listed prizes. The Coral Marathon (3.05 ) is particularly intriguing with Ocean Wind set to return after a two-year break taking on Yibir and former winner Falcon Eight.

Doncaster, Beverley and Haydock are also racing along with Newton Abbot over jumps, while clues for the July meeting emerge as confirmations are released for the Princess of Wales's Stakes and bet365 Handicap next Thursday.

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown is not only one of the highlights of the summer but represents a key point in the season when the Classic generation is matched against older horses.

For the last two years the three-year-olds have prevailed but Emily Upjohn was a sensational winner of the Coronation Cup and is likely the favourite. Anmaat, Bay Bridge and Luxembourg could also be among the elders, while Paddington is the pick of the potential younger protagonists.

Sandown's card, which also includes the Coral-sponsored Charge, Challenge and Distaff, is supported on ITV by a good fixture at Haydock, headlined by the bet365 Old Newton Cup and Lancashire Oaks.

The Group 1 action does not stop there with the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud held on Saturday with Westover, Above The Curve and Hamish among the early entries, and in the US the Belmont Derby and Belmont Oaks is well worth a watch. Keep an eye out too for the Falmouth Stakes confirmations made on Saturday.

Other domestic action takes place in the afternoon at Beverley and Leicester and at Nottingham and Carlisle in the evening. Naas and Bellewstown race in Ireland.

Group 1 action continues in France with three-year-olds tested over the unique seven-furlong distance in the Prix Jean Prat.

It is to the all-weather for the best of Sunday's domestic action with the Louis Roederer Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes (3.55) one of the highlights of the season at Chelmsford. Elsewhere, Market Rasen, Ayr and Sligo are also racing.

