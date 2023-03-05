I think he's the best staying chaser in England - but now he's got to run the biggest race of his life

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

I've been hunting the country for a miler who I was going to get to jump in halfway down the back straight, but I couldn't find one. I haven't got one and Michael is going to have to buy me one!

Nicky Henderson admits he struggles to find a horse able to keep up with Constitution Hill following a gallop at Kempton on Tuesday

It's actually hard to believe it's come to this. It's like Brexit coming in. Nobody realised what was going to happen until it happened and something similar is after happening here. For the Irish lads riding at Cheltenham, it's going to be very tricky.

Gordon Elliott voices his fears about losing races as a result of the new whip rules at this year's Cheltenham Festival

My mum introduced me to Sarah [Hobbs] and the guv'nor, who asked what I wanted to do when I was older. I said I wanted to be a jockey and he looked at my feet [size 12] and said I had absolutely no chance! My dreams were dashed very early on.

Assistant trainer Johnson White reveals his first introductions to boss Philip Hobbs ahead of the pair's new joint-licence

Jim was a great man. I called him 'big brother' and he called me 'little brother'. He was blessed, not embarrassed, that he had this horse and he shared it with everybody. Best Mate was the people's horse.

Arnie Kaplan pays tribute to Best Mate's owner Jim Lewis following his death at the age of 88

He's definitely in the mix. I think he's the best staying chaser in England. He's probably proved that, but now he's got to go and run the biggest race of his life.

Paul Nicholls expresses his confidence in Bravemansgame ahead of his bid for Gold Cup glory

The Dublin Racing Festival was great and to ride three Grade 1 winners there was brilliant, but I went into Christmas with a great book of rides and no winners. You never know what can happen in this game.

Danny Mullins remains cautious ahead of Cheltenham Festival tilts with Flooring Porter and Princess Zoe

I've had a good innings but it's not the game it was. When I came into racing the Jockey Club ran things not the bookies – the industry is going downhill fast.

Les Eyre voices his frustrations with racing after the North Yorkshire-based trainer called time on his career

