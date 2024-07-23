Weekend focus: why a fierce pace could suit this King George outsider - plus ITV Racing highlights

Aidan O’Brien possesses so much firepower that he often has the luxury of controlling the pace in Group 1 races. With five of the 11 King George entries housed at Ballydoyle, it’s likely to be more of the same.

Hans Andersen was on pace-making duties to help tee things up beautifully for Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and will surely play the hare again if running. Point Lonsdale , and even Luxembourg, who made all in the Coronation Cup last time, are candidates to go forward.

The market tells us Auguste Rodin is the chosen one from Ballydoyle, although historically taking a short price about him can be a costly pursuit. It happened in the 2023 King George and twice this season leading up to Royal Ascot.