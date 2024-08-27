FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Weekend focus
premium
Weekend focus: Tamfana bestrides Atalanta market - but plenty of respected opponents lie in wait for David Menuisier star
Tamfana takes a big chunk out of the Atalanta Stakes (2.25) market at Sandown on Saturday and it is easy to see why.
David Menuisier has outlined his intention to run a filly with form figures of 434 on her past three outings in Group 1s and this is a significant drop in class.
However, Menuisier is seemingly in two minds regarding Tamfana’s ideal trip. She stretched out to 1m4f in the Grand Prix de Paris last time and is reverting to a mile, a distance that is arguably sharper than she wants.
Robbie WildersTipster
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Weekend focus
Last updated
