Weekend focus: Tamfana bestrides Atalanta market - but plenty of respected opponents lie in wait for David Menuisier star

Tamfana takes a big chunk out of the Atalanta Stakes (2.25) market at Sandown on Saturday and it is easy to see why.

David Menuisier has outlined his intention to run a filly with form figures of 434 on her past three outings in Group 1s and this is a significant drop in class.

However, Menuisier is seemingly in two minds regarding Tamfana’s ideal trip. She stretched out to 1m4f in the Grand Prix de Paris last time and is reverting to a mile, a distance that is arguably sharper than she wants.