OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'She shouldn't be discounted' - Oisin Murphy joins the jury for a busy Saturday afternoon of action

It's Ebor day at York, who wins the big one?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power I’m opting for Sweet William, who's one of our best-backed horses for the meeting. He was always doing enough last time at Glorious Goodwood and I was encouraged by the owner’s Philippa Cooper telling ITV Racing the vibes around the horse remind her of when Eulogy[owned by Richard Cooper] won the Whitbread in 1999.

Richard Hoiles, ITV Racing commentator Sweet William. It's boring but he's well in on the back of only a 4lb penalty. He's a typical Gosden potential Group horse in a handicap and they've done well to get him in off this mark. The only worry is an inside gate, which may be a bit claustrophobic.

Oisin Murphy, jockey I ride Live Your Dream for Saeed bin Suroor. He goes there following a win at the Newmarket July festival and I won on him myself in 2021. He'll be carrying top weight, which is a big ask, but he's got a reasonable draw [stall 15] and should be on the premises.

Published on 25 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 25 August 2023
