'I think she'll run a massive race' - Billy Loughnane joins the panel for the final day of Royal Ascot
Who wins the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes?
Oli Bell, ITV Racing presenter Shartash for Wathnan Racing and James Doyle, who have had a good week. I saw this horse win on his comeback at Thirsk and he travelled well. He then saw off the challenge of Pogo to win a Listed race at Haydock last month. The six furlongs at Ascot shouldn't be a problem, and he's a powerful galloper who should go close.
James Knight, Coral This looks open. Jamie Spencer did really well to win on Mitbaahy at the Curragh and he would probably be my pick, albeit not necessarily a bet at the current price. Of the outsiders, I could see Quinault outrunning his odds. I was hoping he would go for the Wokingham, but maybe the fact his shrewd connections have bypassed that with a horse rated 102 is a clue in itself.
Billy Loughnane, jockey I think Believing will run a big race. I believe the team doesn’t think she took that much out of herself in the King Charles III Stakes on Tuesday, when she was drawn badly, and she's boxed more in the middle this time. If she gets a good position early, I think she’ll run a massive race.
