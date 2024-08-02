Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'I look forward to watching his celebrations' - former Classic-winning jockeys Martin Dwyer and Jason Weaver join the panel

The Stewards' Cup is Saturday's big betting race. Who do you like? 

Pat Cooney, bet365 Lethal Levi will give it a good go. He’s in the form of his life at the moment and was an excellent second in our 7f Bunbury Cup last time out. Blazing along in front over this 6f looks ideal. He might just be hard to catch.

Martin Dwyer, former jockey I like Purosangue. He has a nice profile having only been beaten a neck by Big Evs in the Molecomb last year and he's performed well in Listed and Group company since. He's won over 6f, goes on any ground and Andrew Balding is due a big winner after a few near misses this week.

James Hill, tipster The form horses are the ones I'm keen to side with and Lethal Levi has definitely improved since the fitting of blinkers this summer. I'd be hopeful this course can suit him, while low numbers could be the best spot in terms of pace. With that in mind, another selection would be Billyjoh, who finished second at the track on Wednesday and returns to the distance at which he's recorded all four of his wins.

