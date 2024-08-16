'I got a very good feel off him last time' - top jockey Jim Crowley joins our panel of experts

Who wins the Hungerford Stakes ?

Gary Capewell, broadcaster Kikkuli has to be respected with the likelihood of more to come. But this looks like a good opportunity for English Oak to make the breakthrough in this grade. The Lennox was a messy race and he couldn’t have been more impressive on his two previous starts.

Jim Crowley, jockey English Oak ran very well at Goodwood last time and they said he spread a plate that day, so he can be marked up on that and should prove hard to beat. The other one with a live chance is Kikkuli, who was just touched off in the Jersey at Royal Ascot.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post Ratings English Oak and Goodwood went together like chalk and cheese, so it’s much better to focus on the impression he created at Royal Ascot, where he looked a Pattern-race performer in the making. He appears to have landed on a weak race for the grade and could take plenty of stopping.