'He should appreciate the fast track' - Silvestre de Sousa and Richard Hoiles join our panel of experts

It’s the big one. Who wins the Ebor ?

Silvestre de Sousa, jockey I’m riding Burdett Road for James Owen. He ran a good race at Ascot the other day and has a decent draw. He likes to travel well into his races, which he should be able to do as it’s as competitive as ever. Queenstown looks the one to beat, although he has an outside draw to overcome for James Doyle.

Richard Hoiles, commentator Epic Poet is unexposed for David O'Meara and has run well in two really good handicaps this year at Ascot and York that have worked out. He has a fiddly draw but he's likely to be ridden from the back over this trip.

Tom Park, audience editor Epic Poet has been a huge eyecatcher on his last two starts and looks to be crying out for a step up to this trip. He might need a little luck in running as he has been ridden to pass horses on his last few starts since switching to David O’Meara, but I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t manage to grab at least a place.