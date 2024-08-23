- More
'He should appreciate the fast track' - Silvestre de Sousa and Richard Hoiles join our panel of experts
It’s the big one. Who wins the Ebor?
Silvestre de Sousa, jockey I’m riding Burdett Road for James Owen. He ran a good race at Ascot the other day and has a decent draw. He likes to travel well into his races, which he should be able to do as it’s as competitive as ever. Queenstown looks the one to beat, although he has an outside draw to overcome for James Doyle.
Richard Hoiles, commentator Epic Poet is unexposed for David O'Meara and has run well in two really good handicaps this year at Ascot and York that have worked out. He has a fiddly draw but he's likely to be ridden from the back over this trip.
Tom Park, audience editor Epic Poet has been a huge eyecatcher on his last two starts and looks to be crying out for a step up to this trip. He might need a little luck in running as he has been ridden to pass horses on his last few starts since switching to David O’Meara, but I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t manage to grab at least a place.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Saturday Jury
Last updated
- 'I got a very good feel off him last time' - top jockey Jim Crowley joins our panel of experts
- 'He’s surely still well handicapped' - our panel of experts answer the big questions for a busy day of racing
- 'I look forward to watching his celebrations' - former Classic-winning jockeys Martin Dwyer and Jason Weaver join the panel
- 'The sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard' - our panel of experts answer the big questions
- 'She'll take all the beating over five furlongs' - Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield join our expert panel
- 'I got a very good feel off him last time' - top jockey Jim Crowley joins our panel of experts
- 'He’s surely still well handicapped' - our panel of experts answer the big questions for a busy day of racing
- 'I look forward to watching his celebrations' - former Classic-winning jockeys Martin Dwyer and Jason Weaver join the panel
- 'The sole three-year-old could be each-way value for an in-form yard' - our panel of experts answer the big questions
- 'She'll take all the beating over five furlongs' - Megan Nicholls and Nick Scholfield join our expert panel