'He has the standout form' - our expert panel on the weekend action

The Queen’s Cup takes centre stage at Musselburgh. Who wins?

Dan Collins, Betfair The Balding team had three winners at Newcastle on Friday and can add the Musselburgh feature with . He can continue his progress through the ranks on his reappearance.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer There's good prize-money in this and I ran one in it a few years ago, but he didn't enjoy the sharp track. With that in mind, I'm plumping for , who won the race in 2021 from a 4lb higher mark. He disappointed last year but can put that behind him with Oisin Murphy, who has won on him, back on board.

Jack Haynes, reporter has the standout form from his Northumberland Plate second to Trueshan and gets the vote. He improved on his Newcastle RPR by 2lb when a staying-on sixth in the bet365 Trophy at Newmarket and potentially has more to offer this year. His regular rider Callum Hutchinson claims a valuable 5lb and can grasp this big-race opportunity.