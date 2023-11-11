Racing Post logo
The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a 2023-24 jumps season special

Will Bravemansgame retain his King George crown? Would you rather be on Galopin Des Champs or Gerri Colombe in the Gold Cup? Can anything stop Constitution Hill?

We are in the early stages of the 2023-24 jumps season and the action is beginning to hot up with a host of top-class action on the horizon.  

Looking ahead to what should be an incredible campaign, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read on Friday morning.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 11 November 2023inThe Punting Club

Last updated 16:00, 11 November 2023

