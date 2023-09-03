Racing Post logo
Solario more about potential than form - but don't discount the winner from hitting new heights

The Solario Stakes has thrown up several high-class horses in the last decade, but for every Too Darn Hot, Masar or Kingman there is an Etonian, South Seas or Aktabantay. 

That’s not to disparage the latter contingent, useful performers in their own right, but it does show that the history of the Solario Stakes fluctuates from year to year.

The latest Solario was more about potential than established form, the field having just 12 runs between them, two of them once-raced winners and one of those, Aablan, emerging on top.

Matt GardnerHandicapper
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 September 2023
