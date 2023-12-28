'It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown' - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
The Savills Chase had been keenly anticipated going into the festive period, but as soon as the race finished it was all about one horse.
Galopin Des Champs ran out an impressive 23-length winner of the 3m½f Grade 1 (although in Britain the same margin would be given as closer to 18 lengths), and matched his best Racing Post Rating of 184 achieved when landing last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup. Back in second was the well-fancied Gerri Colombe (157), who was unable to lay a glove on the winner in producing a performance well below his best, while Capodanno (157) stayed on for third.
The beaten horses have questions to answer, but for Galopin Des Champs it is onwards and upwards. Following two defeats at Punchestown he was back to his best and is rightly a short-priced favourite for a repeat victory in the Gold Cup. If he reproduces this level of form it is difficult to see anyone taking his crown at Cheltenham.
Published on 28 December 2023inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:15, 28 December 2023
