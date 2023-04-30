Energumene still the top dog in the two-mile division - but how do new stars El Fabiolo and Jonbon compare?

's transition into open company in the Grade 1 Celebration Chase for he first time proved no problem as he further cemented himself as the best two-mile novice chaser in Britain, achieving a career-high Racing Post Rating of 170, a figure all the more impressive when factoring in a couple of errors he made.

The Champion Chase runner-up, (165), filled the same spot here and ran to an identical level as when last seen in March, giving the form a strong look to it.

Based on this performance, we can expect to see Jonbon back at Sandown for the Tingle Creek in December. Only two horses have beaten him in his career, and they happen to be Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo. Jonbon truly is a very good horse.