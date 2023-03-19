Cheltenham ratings review: Galopin on path to become an all-time great and plenty more potential champions

There is no doubt about it, was the standout performer of the week in a very good Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He achieved a Racing Post rating of 184, the highest for the race in the past ten years, eclipsing that of A Plus Tard (183) in 2022. The questions about whether or not he would stay up Cheltenham’s hill were well and truly answered. Still only a seven-year-old, he has time to write himself into the history books as one of the all-time greats.

The time of the race was very good, fast by 0.54 seconds by Racing Post standard times. Compared with the Hunters' Chase that followed, it was 14.78 seconds quicker, the equivalent of 50lb.