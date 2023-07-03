Auguste Rodin ranks as third-best European three-year-old colt after drop in performance at the Curragh

Sunday’s Irish Derby witnessed Derby victor Auguste Rodin cement his place towards the top of the three-year-old division.

He won by one and a half lengths, although this performance was not at the same level as when winning at Epsom. At the Curragh he achieved a Racing Post Rating of 120, compared with 124 at Epsom. The circumstances of the race definitely transpired against him, as he was slightly hampered and a moderate pace made it more difficult to make up ground on the eventual second Adelaide River, who achieved a career high RPR of 115.

The third Covent Garden (113) put in a career best and given how strongly he was finishing at the line, it would be no surprise to see him improve on this figure, likely over staying trips.