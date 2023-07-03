Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Racing Post Ratings
premium

Auguste Rodin ranks as third-best European three-year-old colt after drop in performance at the Curragh

Auguste Rodin: stayed on best to win the Irish Derby
Auguste Rodin: completed the Epsom-Curragh Derby doubleCredit: Patrick McCann

Sunday’s Irish Derby witnessed Derby victor Auguste Rodin cement his place towards the top of the three-year-old division. 

He won by one and a half lengths, although this performance was not at the same level as when winning at Epsom. At the Curragh he achieved a Racing Post Rating of 120, compared with 124 at Epsom. The circumstances of the race definitely transpired against him, as he was slightly hampered and a moderate pace made it more difficult to make up ground on the eventual second Adelaide River, who achieved a career high RPR of 115. 

The third Covent Garden (113) put in a career best and given how strongly he was finishing at the line, it would be no surprise to see him improve on this figure, likely over staying trips. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonny PearsonHandicapper
Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 18:09, 3 July 2023
icon
more inRacing Post Ratings
more inRacing Post Ratings