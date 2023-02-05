Dress codes, Lossiemouth and State Man: what we learned this week

The week culminated in a blockbuster two days at Leopardstown, where there were some bubbles burst and lots of movement in the ante-post Cheltenham markets. Here are three things we learned from the past seven days in racing . . .

1. People will grumble about anything!

The Jockey Club revealed its decision to scrap formal dress codes on Thursday. Thursday was Groundhog Day.

The link between the racecourse group's announcement and Groundhog Day came in the reaction, as pretty much whatever decision is made in racing, it is never greeted with unanimous approval – even one like this.

The Jockey Club, whose racecourses include Cheltenham, Aintree and Newmarket, is not stopping racegoers from dressing up – far from it in fact – with those attending now encouraged to "dress as you feel most comfortable and confident".

The Jockey Club has scrapped its formal dress code Credit: Edward Whitaker

So, those wishing to wear their glad rags and dress up for a special day can do so. Those who would rather wear more casual clothing – offensive fancy dress or replica sports shirts aside – are welcome too.

There are no losers in this scenario and it might just make for a more appealing day out to prospective racing fans. Yet there were still a few grumbles. It was Groundhog Day after all.

Jack Haynes, reporter

2. Lossiemouth is a star despite defeat

Winning is everything in sport but sometimes you can enhance your reputation in defeat and that was certainly the case with Lossiemouth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday.

In truth, it was a bit of a mess. The Triumph Hurdle favourite was shuffled back to last at a crucial point by her retreating stablemate Jourdefete, similarly owned by Rich and Susannah Ricci, before making her effort widest of all on the turn into the straight.

Lossiemouth (second): chased home stablemate Gala Marceau in vain Credit: Patrick McCann

Yet still she was the only runner to challenge the winner Gala Marceau, showing a fine attitude to chase her stablemate home before running out of puff after the last. The formbook shows a two-and-a-half-length defeat, the replay tells you why.

That's racing and if it went smoothly for every short-priced favourite it would be a pretty boring sport. This effort only enhanced Lossiemouth's Triumph claims but bookmakers felt differently. She is now a best-priced 15-8 favourite (from 5-4) with Betfair Sportsbook and that looks more than fair.

Jack Haynes, reporter

3. Hurdling baton has been passed

Honeysuckle went out on her shield when finishing second in the Irish Champion Hurdle, but it was another indication the guard has well and truly changed in the two-mile division.

State Man was barely out of first gear to defeat Honeysuckle by just under five lengths, winning his fourth Grade 1 in succession. At no point in the race did Honeysuckle look likely to beat him and although we were looking forward to Constitution Hill versus Honeysuckle in March, we can be just as excited to see State Man take him on at the Cheltenham Festival.

Both horses will arrive at the Champion Hurdle as up-and-coming six-year-olds with the world at their feet and with the supporting cast including another rising star in Vauban, it seems unlikely that the older brigade will have a part to play.

Kenny Alexander was frank after the race, suggesting it could be the Mares' Hurdle or retirement for his mare. With Epatante also a possible for the Mares', it could well be two former champions taking part on the opening day of the festival – but in the race after the main event.

Owen Goulding, reporter

