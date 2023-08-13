Guineas hopefuls make their mark but 20-1 Ebor contender is the more immediate punting prospect

The 2,000 Guineas market was given a minor shake-up behind short-priced favourite City Of Troy on Saturday following a couple of impressive performances at the Curragh.

Diego Velazquez was a talking horse long before he made his debut for Aidan O'Brien at the weekend, having cost a staggering 2,400,000gns as a yearling, and made no mistake with a runaway success at odds of 2-5 in the 7f maiden.

The son of Frankel is now available at single-figure odds in a few places for the Newmarket Classic but, while the performance was visually impressive and he can only improve, the winning time was slower than in the following fillies’ juvenile race.