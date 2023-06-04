We might just have seen the Arc winner at Epsom - and it wasn't Auguste Rodin

Well that was fun. The Derby meeting was only two days, but with all the drama that unfolded – from the sublime to the downright bizarre – I feel like I've ridden every one of Epsom's undulations on a rollercoaster weekend on the Downs.

Let's leave the bizarre of protesters and starting stalls for a different day and focus on the sublime, and where better to start than Auguste Rodin's brilliant performance in the Derby. I would have genuinely backed every other runner before the son of Deep Impact, but never again will I question the genius of Aidan O'Brien. He told us he was special, and indeed he is.

Bookmakers were quick to slash his odds for a number of future races, but surely the Irish Derby will be his target where he could face Epsom runner-up King Of Steel .