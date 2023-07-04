Willie Mullins saddles Group 3 winner having first start in four years - Chris Cook's three things to note on Tuesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

1. Marquand mounts should be noted

When top jock Tom Marquand turns up at Brighton, attention should be paid. Over the past five seasons, it's been easily his best track by strike-rate if you ignore the ones at which he's had fewer than 50 rides. His record at the seaside venue has been 17/75 (23 per cent) during that time and he's back for five rides today. Tobetso , a handicap debutant for William Haggas, looks like the main reason for his presence, lining up in a 7f contest (4.27). He was disappointing on his seasonal reappearance but may have needed it. Any rain will help him.

Tobetso 16:27 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2. Clash of the champion trainers

Roscommon has attracted some big-name trainers and jockeys for its Listed contest tonight, the Lenebane Stakes (7.50), which brings the seasonal return of Aidan O'Brien's Espionage . He was last seen running a game second in a Saint-Cloud Group 1 in October, beaten only by Proud And Regal. He's by Galileo out of a Ribblesdale winner and has Leger winner Simple Verse in the family, so you can see why time and distance might be a help to him. This step up to 1m3½f ought to be good news. It's a battle of Ireland's champion trainers as Willie Mullins fields the interesting Jackfinbar , last seen four years ago finishing fifth of five in a Listed race at Sandown when with Harry Dunlop.

Espionage 19:50 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3. A maiden with a jump racing focus

The older-horse maiden race (8.20) that closes Roscommon's card should also be worth a look. It features the Flat-racing debut (at the age of seven) of Filey Bay , last seen running third in the County Hurdle. You'll remember he was the foiled favourite in the Betfair Hurdle, in which he beat the third by 11 lengths but just couldn't get past Aucunrisque. Anyway, Emmet Mullins gives him a spin on the Flat, presumably as a warm-up on his way to somewhere like Galway. Rachael Blackmore, who's been taking a few rides on the Flat lately, climbs aboard for the first time. Owner JP McManus is also represented by Glan , a winner over hurdles at Listowel last month.

Filey Bay 20:20 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Emmet Mullins

