Who are the two British-trained favourites left at Cheltenham next week?
The Front Runner is our morning email exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers, written today by Chris Cook.
Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!
Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 March 2024inThe Front Runner
Last updated 11:30, 5 March 2024
- 'Cheltenham fever - it's what it's all about' - Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore to hold four chances of festival glory
- 'We’ve got quality, competitive fields and a bigger crowd than ever' - Kelso gears up for Morebattle Hurdle day
- The whip - how racing is faring as we close in on the Cheltenham Festival
- 'Constitution Hill worked the house down last week, yet look what happened' - Chris Cook reports on yesterday's dramatic gallop
- Play or lay? Chris Cook gives his verdict on six of the hottest Cheltenham Festival favourites
- 'Cheltenham fever - it's what it's all about' - Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore to hold four chances of festival glory
- 'We’ve got quality, competitive fields and a bigger crowd than ever' - Kelso gears up for Morebattle Hurdle day
- The whip - how racing is faring as we close in on the Cheltenham Festival
- 'Constitution Hill worked the house down last week, yet look what happened' - Chris Cook reports on yesterday's dramatic gallop
- Play or lay? Chris Cook gives his verdict on six of the hottest Cheltenham Festival favourites