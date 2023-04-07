Top jumps trainers target valuable Flat pots - Chris Cook's three things to note on Friday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Mullins and Moore take aim with Mr Escobar

alert! The dominant jumps trainer will be in the headlines next week, of course, but he also has a chance of raiding a decent pot today. That's because has joined his Carlow yard from the low-profile operation of Joseph Murray, for whom he scored at Dundalk in January. Cheaply bought as a yearling but from quite a talented family, Mr Escobar starts in handicaps from a rating of 80 which doesn't look at all harsh on the limited evidence of that last-time success. Ryan Moore (7/31 for Mullins in Britain) is booked for . Could Mullins pull off a double with Mr Escobar today and Mr Incredible at Aintree?

2. Well-bred gelding makes debut for Henderson

doesn't do much on the Flat these days (five winners over the last four years) but it's interesting to see he now has , a runner in . Carrying the cherry colours of Lady Bamford, he was arguably a bit disappointing in his first two handicaps last term but has been gelded and had his wind done since he was last seen, so there will be no shortage of available explanations if he shows improved form here. A son of Frankel, he's the second foal out of The Lark, third in Talent's Oaks and a winner of the Park Hill. The first foal was Magical Morning, who was a fixture in valuable handicaps while with the Gosdens. It's a talented family - The Lark is a half-sister to Eagle Top, who was beaten a nose in the King George, while her dam is a half-sister to dual Oaks winner Sariska, who became temperamental.

3. Cammidge winner Vadream is back in action

makes a quick return to the track , having won the Cammidge Trophy on Lincoln day on Saturday. The five-year-old mare had three quick races on the all-weather in February and March to qualify her for All-Weather Finals day but is reckoned to thrive on her racing, so she was tried at Doncaster and it duly paid off with a career-best performance and her first success since 2021. She had an entry today over 7f but sticks to 6f, even though it means connections can't use Kieran Shoemark this time. Hollie Doyle is booked, having partnered her into sixth in the Sprint on Champions Day.

