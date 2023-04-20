Racing Post logo
The Front Runner

Top-class sprinter back in action at Newmarket - Jonathan Harding's three things to note on Thursday

Creative Force: 3-3 on Newmarket's Rowley Mile course
Creative Force: 3-3 on Newmarket's Rowley Mile courseCredit: David Davies (Getty Images)

1. Creative Force returns in the Abernant

There are very few races Appleby has not yet won but the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (3.00) at Newmarket is one of them. The champion trainer sends out the likely favourite Creative Force in a bid to rectify that. The five-year-old ran well in three British starts last year, including when narrowly beaten by stablemate Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, and was third in the Breeders' Cup Turf on his final start of the season. He looks as though he is going to take all the beating under top jockey William Buick. Appleby and Godolphin also have a great chance with Mysterious Night in the bet365 Craven Stakes (3.35).

Creative Force15:00 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2. Gosdens take aim at Wood Ditton hat-trick

Finding the winner of the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (2.25) will be a bit of a lottery with a small field of debutants but some trainers boast a better record than others. John and Thady Gosden have won the last two runnings with Peter The Great and Francesco Clement, unbeaten in three starts for the yard. This year they rely on Enrico Caruso, a son of Roaring Lion out of Mainstay and half-brother to five winners, most notably Richard Pankhurst, who won the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes by a length in 2016 under today's jockey Robert Havlin.

Enrico Caruso14:25 Newmarket
Jky: Robert Havlin (-lb)Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3. Henderson bids to continue fine run of form 

Our attention may have turned to the Flat with two interesting turf cards at Newmarket and Ripon but the core jumps season is not over yet and Cheltenham stages the Grade 2 British EBF Mares' Novices' Limited Handicap Chase Final (2.05). Nicky Henderson, fresh from a highly productive Aintree festival with Constitution Hill, Shishkin and Jonbon, sends out Tweed Skirt, who has been competing in some pretty decent company this season. She won her qualifier for this final at Wincanton in December before finishing third in a Listed mares' chase and fourth behind Solo in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton on her most recent start.

Tweed Skirt14:05 Cheltenham
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Published on 20 April 2023Last updated 09:38, 20 April 2023
