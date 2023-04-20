Top-class sprinter back in action at Newmarket - Jonathan Harding's three things to note on Thursday

You can read Jonathan Harding's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to get 50% off for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

1. Creative Force returns in the Abernant

There are very few races Appleby has not yet won but the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes () at Newmarket is one of them. The champion trainer sends out the likely favourite in a bid to rectify that. The five-year-old ran well in three British starts last year, including when narrowly beaten by stablemate Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, and was third in the Breeders' Cup Turf on his final start of the season. He looks as though he is going to take all the beating under top jockey William Buick. Appleby and Godolphin also have a great chance with Mysterious Night in the bet365 Craven Stakes ().

Creative Force 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard

2. Gosdens take aim at Wood Ditton hat-trick

Finding the winner of the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes () will be a bit of a lottery with a small field of debutants but some trainers boast a better record than others. John and Thady Gosden have won the last two runnings with Peter The Great and Francesco Clement, unbeaten in three starts for the yard. This year they rely on , a son of Roaring Lion out of Mainstay and half-brother to five winners, most notably Richard Pankhurst, who won the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes by a length in 2016 under today's jockey Robert Havlin.

Enrico Caruso 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard

3. Henderson bids to continue fine run of form

Our attention may have turned to the Flat with two interesting turf cards at Newmarket and Ripon but the core jumps season is not over yet and Cheltenham stages the Grade 2 British EBF Mares' Novices' Limited Handicap Chase Final (). Nicky Henderson, fresh from a highly productive Aintree festival with Constitution Hill, Shishkin and Jonbon, sends out , who has been competing in some pretty decent company this season. She won her qualifier for this final at Wincanton in December before finishing third in a Listed mares' chase and fourth behind Solo in the Grade 2 Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton on her most recent start.

Tweed Skirt 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.