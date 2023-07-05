Smart sprinter makes debut for Alice Haynes after owner ruckus - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email The Front Runner , exclusively for Members' Club Ultimate subscribers .

Subscribers can get more great insight, tips and racing chat from The Front Runner every Monday to Friday. Those who aren't yet signed up for The Front Runner should click here to sign up and start receiving emails immediately!

Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to get 50% off for three months!

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

1. Breslin to partner wayward filly

Andrew Breslin is a brave fella. He's booked for the ride as Regal Solitaire has her second start, having entirely disgraced herself three weeks ago at York. She was an 18-1 shot in that seller, so an anonymous showing might have been expected, but instead she was slowly away, turned left out of the stalls and careered across the track, bucking as she went. Rowan Scott did amazingly well to stay on top for several seconds but their partnership was eventually sundered. The filly "had never shown signs of unruly behaviour at home" trainer Phillip Makin told the stewards, so hopefully we'll see something more professional in today's novice contest at Thirsk.

Regal Solitaire 14:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb) Tnr: Phillip Makin

2. Danger makes debut for Haynes

You might recall Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah moving his horses from George Boughey in the wake of Royal Ascot, when the owner said he wasn't happy about levels of communication prior to Asadna's Coventry Stakes defeat. The first of them runs today when Danger Alert represents Alice Haynes in a sprint handicap at Thirsk. The three-year-old won at Chester's May meeting when last seen and was withdrawn on vet's advice at Royal Ascot, where he was due to take his chance in the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Haynes had the most productive month of her career in May, with ten winners, but she's on a four per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight and could do with a change of luck.

Danger Alert 17:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

3. Windsor Castle eyecatcher returns

Alabama is the big name in the Listed sprint for juveniles in Ireland tonight, the Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes. He was first home on the far side in the Windsor Castle, when he didn't break all that sharply in first-time blinkers. Closely related to Phoenix Stakes winner Sioux Nation, he probably needs to break more alertly if he's going to lose his maiden tag here. Ryan Moore stays over for the ride, having been at Roscommon and the Curragh in recent days. He hasn't ridden in Britain since the Royal meeting.

Alabama 17:05 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read these next:

2023 Coral-Eclipse: assessing the top contenders for the big Group 1 at Sandown on Saturday

'How can they say the best horse won?' - Stay Alert camp lodge Pretty Polly Stakes appeal

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.