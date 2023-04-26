An eyecatching booking and a promising Stoute filly - Chris Cook's three things to note on Wednesday

You can read Chris Cook's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Will Warrior stay the trip?

is the most exciting prospect in the Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle () at Punchestown and I guess that's why he's favourite but you have to buy fully into Willie Mullins' genius to accept this step up to three miles is a good idea. He was nothing but a two-miler until Cheltenham last month and showing plenty of talent at that distance. Then he was stepped up to 2m5f for the Ballymore and blatantly over-raced until halfway. It was brave of him to stick on for second place. He'll get better ground here and perhaps he'll settle better with Paul Townend back in the saddle. But if he doesn't, that straight will be a long one for those who back him at evens. He's a chaser in the making so perhaps Mullins is happy to experiment here. The Carlow trainer has other stars to run in the shorter novice hurdles – like, a million of 'em.

2. A well-bred filly to keep an eye on

One way or another, , trained by the red-hot Sir Michael Stoute, is surely a horse with an interesting future and we ought to see some more ability from her in a novice race () at Lingfield. She got well behind in the first half of her debut run at Kempton in November but made some late headway and ought to know more this time. She's a sister to that talented old rogue Regal Reality, who was once third in an Eclipse, giving weight to Enable and Magical, but was evidently a difficult animal to deal with and was gelded at the end of that season. Hopefully, Regal Fanfare won't get in her own way like he did.

3. Murphy hangs around for final mount

Interesting jockey booking of the day is Oisin Murphy on in a 7f Lingfield handicap (). Murphy only has two booked rides at the Surrey track this evening and will have to sit around for 90 minutes after the first of them before getting on Buraback for Mick Appleby, for whom he had a 32 per cent strike-rate in 2021. Admittedly, they've made a slower start to this season (2/18). This is Buraback's third run since joining Appleby. Held at Wolves, he looked unlucky under a claimer at Southwell, when forced to wait for a gap in a messy race.

